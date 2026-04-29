Prosecutors decline to bring charges against Baltimore officers linked to California criminal investigation

Prosecutors in San Francisco, California have declined to charge four Baltimore City police officers who were linked to a criminal investigation, according to a statement from the San Francisco District Attorney's Office acquired by WMAR-2 News Wednesday.

The District Attorney's Office said there was "insufficient evidence" to meet their burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the decision not to charge the officers.

"Although the San Francisco Police had probable cause to submit an arrest warrant for review in this case, after careful review of all of the evidence gathered, we do not believe we can meet our higher burden of proof," officials said.

RELATED: Baltimore Police Department suspends four officers amid criminal investigation in California

WMAR-2 News learned of the officers' connection to the investigation in November 2025.

At that time, a Baltimore City Police Department spokesperson said the officers had their police powers suspended and were each placed on administrative duties.

Officials with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office added that if additional evidence is brought forward before the statute of limitations expires, the case will be re-evaluated to determine if it's possible to meet the burden of proof.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the Baltimore City Police Department for comment and replied with the following:

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) is aware of the closure of the criminal investigation in San Francisco involving four BPD members. Our internal affairs investigation, led by the Public Integrity Division, remains ongoing, and the members’ police powers will continue to be suspended pending the outcome of that investigation.