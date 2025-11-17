Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baltimore Police Department suspends four officers amid criminal investigation in California

BALTIMORE — Four Baltimore City Police officers are connected to a criminal investigation in California, according to a department spokesperson.

In a statement sent to WMAR-2 News on Monday, BPD officials confirmed the four officers' police powers have been suspended.

The officers have been assigned to administrative duties while the investigation continues.

Baltimore Police offered no further information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

