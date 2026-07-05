'Potentially explosive device' prompts police response at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police officers responded to a local hospital Sunday morning after a "potentially explosive device" was discovered, according to authorities.

Police say that at 6:18 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken to MedStar Union Memorial Hospital on Calvert Street for treatment of hand injuries.

As medical personnel removed his belongings from the ambulance, they discovered the device.

Officers were called to the hospital and subsequently rendered the device safe.

Police did not say if charges would be filed against the man at this time.