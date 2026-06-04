Potential Parvovirus exposure closes all adoptions & admissions at BARCS

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care shelter is temporarily closed for all doggy business like adoptions, fosters, and intake.

Recently, BARCS took in a group of impounded dogs from animal control.

The dogs appeared healthy at first, but a week later they came down with Parvovirus which is very contagious.

Since the group was housed at the shelter, potentially exposing other dogs, BARCS has implemented an incubation period of up to a couple weeks in case more begin showing symptoms.

Parvo can cause vomiting, diarrhea and lethargy.

If you are currently in the process of adopting a dog from BARCS, a team member will be in touch to discuss next steps.

