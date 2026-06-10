Police release video in hopes of capturing wanted homicide suspect

BALTIMORE — Police are looking for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this year.

Treyvon Matthews was shot to death on January 15, 2026 in the 2100 block of West Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore.

Surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of a black vehicle and firing multiple shots before returning to the vehicle and fleeing.

WMAR-2 news previously reported that two other men were shot during the incident. Both survived.

The shooter is still at large and an $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the gunman.

Anyone with information can call 1-866-7Lockup or reach out to Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.