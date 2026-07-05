Police fatally shoot alleged carjacking suspect in Northwest Baltimore; BB gun recovered

BALTIMORE — Police officers were involved in a shooting overnight in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Clifton Avenue.

According to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley, at 1:25 a.m., the Foxtrot air support unit identified a vehicle wanted for an armed carjacking out of Baltimore County via license plate reader.

Ground units followed the vehicle from a safe distance through multiple districts, with Foxtrot following overhead, until approximately 1:40 a.m. when the vehicle pulled over on Clifton Avenue.

Commissioner Worley said the driver opened the door to exit, then quickly got back into the car.

When officers approached, the driver locked the door and refused to exit the vehicle.

One officer was preparing to break the window when another spotted a gun.

The officer began calling out "gun," and moments later, shots were fired.

Officers struck the suspect multiple times and immediately rendered aid; however, the suspect died at the scene.

Commissioner Worley said multiple officers fired, and a replica BB gun was recovered from the suspect.

The suspect has not been identified at this time, but Commissioner Worley confirmed the individual was an adult male.

None of the officers involved were injured. All have been placed on administrative leave.