BALTIMORE — Pleasant Yacht Club carried on a 50-year tradition this weekend, even as the historic club was nearly shut down just months ago.

More than 100 seniors from communities across Baltimore gathered for the annual Senior Day — a tradition started in the 1950s. Some attendees were well into their 90s.

The event almost ended after zoning issues put the club in jeopardy. But officials with Pleasant Yacht Club say state senators stepped in, saving the club and securing its legacy as a safe haven and cultural landmark for generations to come.

"Because of our leadership and because of Trade Point Atlantic listening, we now have an opportunity to look at things in the future. So we're excited but today is not about them today is about our elders and for we're gonna allow them to celebrate," said Lafon Porter, captain at Pleasant Yacht Club.

One of the members, Johnny Mathis, is 95 years old — he was one of the original members of the club. History that's not only in the books but is shared with others who visit the club today.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."