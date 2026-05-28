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Pimlico Elementary Middle School cuts ribbon on new turf field and track

Pimlico school cuts ribbon on new turf field and track today
Erick Ferris
Pimlico school cuts ribbon on new turf field and track today
Pimlico school cuts ribbon on new turf field and track today
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BALTIMORE — Students at Pimlico Elementary Middle School raced into a new chapter today.

Pimlico school cuts ribbon on new turf field and track today

Pimlico school cuts ribbon on new turf field and track today

They cut the ribbon on a new turf field and track.

In the past, the school's track team had to travel to other campuses for meets.

Now, the new facility gives students a safe, high-quality space to practice, compete, and build school pride.

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott was there and even tested out the new track by racing students during the celebration.

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