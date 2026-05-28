Pimlico Elementary Middle School cuts ribbon on new turf field and track

BALTIMORE — Students at Pimlico Elementary Middle School raced into a new chapter today.

Pimlico school cuts ribbon on new turf field and track today Pimlico school cuts ribbon on new turf field and track today

They cut the ribbon on a new turf field and track.

In the past, the school's track team had to travel to other campuses for meets.

Now, the new facility gives students a safe, high-quality space to practice, compete, and build school pride.

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott was there and even tested out the new track by racing students during the celebration.