Phi Beta Sigma, Everytown for Gun Safety team up to host gun lockbox giveaway in Baltimore

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. is teaming up with Everytown for Gun Safety to host a Gun Lockbox Giveaway on Saturday at War Memorial Plaza.

The giveaway is part of Everytown’s Be SMART campaign, launched a decade ago to promote responsible gun ownership and to reduce child gun-related deaths.

Its core message: “Secure gun storage saves kids’ lives.”

The event comes at a timely moment.

Earlier this week, the nation reeled from a tragic school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minnesota.

Closer to home, Baltimore scored a legal victory against Hanover Armory, the state’s largest alleged ghost gun dealer.

City officials allege the retailer “flooded the city with ghost guns,” linking them to shootings, homicides, and youth-involved crimes.

A jury ordered Hanover to pay $62 million in damages to Baltimore.

