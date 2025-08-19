Person seriously injured after being struck by car on MD-295

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car on MD-295 Sunday morning.

Officers with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to the southbound lanes of MD-295 just before the Annapolis Road exit at 3:50 a.m. regarding the crash.

The officers found a gray Toyota Corolla that had struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Toyota did not leave the scene.

Investigators are currently working to determine if any other cars struck the pedestrian after the initial incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information should contact MDTA Police at 410-537-1209.