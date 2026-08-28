Person hospitalized after rescue from Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — A person was rescued from Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to the 500 block of East Pratt Street for a water rescue.
Upon arrival, crews confirmed reports of a person in the harbor. The individual has not been identified.
The fire department spokesperson said the victim was removed from the water and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The person's condition is unknown at this time.
No additional information was immediately available.