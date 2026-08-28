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Person hospitalized after rescue from Baltimore's Inner Harbor

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WMAR
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Posted

BALTIMORE — A person was rescued from Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 500 block of East Pratt Street for a water rescue.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed reports of a person in the harbor. The individual has not been identified.

The fire department spokesperson said the victim was removed from the water and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The person's condition is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

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