Person arrested after Baltimore Police responds to major fight at house fire scene

BALTIMORE — An arrest was made in Northwest Baltimore Friday night after officers responded to a house fire.

A spokesperson with Baltimore Police told WMAR-2 News that officers were called to the home in the 3400 block of Marmon Avenue to assist Baltimore Fire.

At the scene, multiple individuals were involved in a fight outside the home.

The spokesperson said one of the individuals involved was armed.

That individual, who was not identified, was arrested.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Baltimore Fire for more information about the house fire and is waiting to hear back.