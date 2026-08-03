Parkville man charged with murder after allegedly pushing man into Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police arrested a Parkville man in connection with the death of a man at Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Sunday.

James Fitzsimmons, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Lancaster Street for a water rescue.

Dive crews with Baltimore Fire found the victim, 37-year-old James Britt, and pulled him from the water.

Related: 37-year-old man pulled from Baltimore Harbor pronounced dead after fight per Baltimore Police

He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he later died.

According to charging documents, witnesses reported seeing Fitzsimmons pursuing Britt, with Britt seemingly attempting to retreat or escape from him.

Fitzsimmons later caught up to Britt on Lancaster Street and allegedly pushed him into a portion of the Inner Harbor.

Surveillance video recovered by police showed that both Fitzsimmons and Britt were involved in a physical fight in the alley behind the 700 block of South Eden Street.

Once the fight ended, Britt is seen running from Fitzsimmons as he continued to advance toward him.

Charging documents say surveillance video shows Britt crossing Lancaster Street with Fitzsimmons eventually catching up to him before pushing him into the water.

Fitzsimmons was detained by police and taken into custody.

During an interview, Fitzsimmons admitted to getting into a fight with Britt and said Britt was attempting to retreat, according to charging documents.

He then said Britt's girlfriend was at the scene, stating that he could not swim, to which Fitzsimmons replied, "Oh well," before walking away.

Fitzsimmons is currently being held at Central Booking.