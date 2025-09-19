Parking garage that collapsed and trapped dozens of cars in 2022, repaired

BALTIMORE — MCB Real Estate announced it has completed repairs to the three-story parking garage that collapsed in 2022.

MCB, a national commercial real estate investment management and development firm, purchased the building and the parking garage early last year.

In August 2022, the parking garage collapsed at One East Pratt Street.

There were about 50 cars stuck in the garage and 231 spaces total.

No injuries were reported in the collapse.

Back in 2022, the fire department said the parking garages are inspected yearly by the fire prevention bureau. The last inspection completed on the building by the fire prevention bureau was July 24, 2017.

The 12-month, $7 million repair process followed an in-depth investigation into the cause of the ramp collapse, officials say.

“This parking garage provides essential and convenient parking for One East Pratt tenants and guests, as well as the many hundreds of downtown visitors who enjoy restaurants, shopping, sports and entertainment events in the heart of our City,” stated MCB Real Estate Managing Director Lou Kousouris.