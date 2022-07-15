Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — A parking garage collapsed in downtown Baltimore Friday morning.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said there are no injuries.

Parking garage collapse at 1 E Pratt St. Initial report from the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is that there are no injuries. More info to follow as it becomes available. — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) July 15, 2022

⚠️COLLAPSE⚠️

unit blk E Pratt St 21202#DowntownWest@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene of a parking garage collapse. #BCFDSOC Special Operations are on the way to check for anyone trapped. Req building inspector & @BaltimoreOEM



Charles shut down Lee to Conway #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/ckIS140lY0 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 15, 2022

This happened at the One East Pratt Street Garage. Right now Charles Street is shut down from Lee St. to Conway St.

Baltimore Fire is expected to give an update at 11:30 a.m.