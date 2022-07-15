Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore, no reports of injuries

ONE EAST PRATT STREET PARKING GARAGE COLLAPAGE.jpg
Courtesy: Baltimore Fire.
Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore.
ONE EAST PRATT STREET PARKING GARAGE COLLAPAGE.jpg
Collapse at parking garage
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 11:01:05-04

BALTIMORE — A parking garage collapsed in downtown Baltimore Friday morning.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said there are no injuries.

This happened at the One East Pratt Street Garage. Right now Charles Street is shut down from Lee St. to Conway St.

Baltimore Fire is expected to give an update at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019