Park Heights Place celebrates a nearly $16 million renovation for a senior housing community

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated a nearly $16 million renovation of Park Heights Place, an affordable senior housing community.

The project updated 84 homes with modern kitchens, bathrooms, and accessibility upgrades. Leaders say the goal is to help seniors stay in the neighborhood they know and love while keeping the homes affordable long-term.

To help seniors age in place, 76 of the homes also received Section 8 vouchers.

The project was led by Enterprise Community Development, with support from state, city, and federal partners. Shaun Donovan, CEO of Enterprise Community Partners, spoke at the event.

"Because you stayed, you will now have a home that is affordable, that is safe, that is modern, with the services that you need for decades to come. You'll have a home in this community, in your community. This day belongs to you. Welcome home," Donovan said.