Park Heights little free library stolen

BALTIMORE — In an area some people call a library desert, many believe a free book nook is just what kids in Park Heights needed until it was stolen.

Being able to grab a book for free is a gift that Park Heights salon, Shears of an Artist, gave kids for months.

Unfortunately, that gift was ripped away.

Salon employee Marlela Hall said that for about six months, a free book nook sat outside the business.

"They put the library here to serve the community to make it easier to access books for the youth and adults in the neighborhood," Hall said.

The book nook came from a partnership between the salon's owner and Baltimore Librarian Storybook Maze.

Hall noticed it was gone about a week ago.

"I'm a little upset because it was giving people the opportunity to take a book and replace a book, and now we don't have that," she told WMAR-2 News, "I think there's a need for it because sometimes people don't have the access to a library."

The city is currently building a library in the Park Heights community, scheduled to be completed in September 2027.

Until then, Hall has a message for whoever took their book nook.

"Return the book nook because it's a valuable asset to the community."

In the meantime, the salon has free books inside for the neighborhood's youth.