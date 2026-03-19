Overnight fire at apartment building in North Baltimore sends at least two people to the hospital

BALTIMORE — A fire early Thursday morning in North Baltimore sent at least two people to the hospital.

A witness tells WMAR-2 News he called 911 just before 3 a.m. after seeing flames coming from the third floor of the apartment complex off Belvedere Avenue, next to Pleasant Hope Baptist Church.

Randall Newsome Fire at apartment complex on Belvedere Avenue in North Baltimore on March 19, 2026

Firefighters had the flames knocked out quickly. The witness said a mother and daughter had to jump out of a window to escape.

It's unclear the extent of the injuries or the cause to the fire.

This is a developing story. Download the WMAR-2 News app to get updates on this fire.