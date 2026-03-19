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Overnight fire at apartment building in North Baltimore sends at least two people to the hospital

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Randall Newsome
Fire at apartment complex off Belvedere Avenue in North Baltimore on March 19, 2026
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BALTIMORE — A fire early Thursday morning in North Baltimore sent at least two people to the hospital.

A witness tells WMAR-2 News he called 911 just before 3 a.m. after seeing flames coming from the third floor of the apartment complex off Belvedere Avenue, next to Pleasant Hope Baptist Church.

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Fire at apartment complex on Belvedere Avenue in North Baltimore on March 19, 2026

Firefighters had the flames knocked out quickly. The witness said a mother and daughter had to jump out of a window to escape.

It's unclear the extent of the injuries or the cause to the fire.

This is a developing story. Download the WMAR-2 News app to get updates on this fire.

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