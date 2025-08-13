Overnight closure of parts of the JFX planned for this weekend

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising drivers to prepare for an overnight closure of the Jones Falls Expressway (JFX/I-83) on Sunday, August 17, as crews perform important subsurface testing and maintenance.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, all lanes in both directions of I-83 will be closed between North Avenue and Cold Spring Lane.

Heads up! Weekend closure of a stretch of the JFX planned! Interstate 83 Weekend Closure

During the closure, northbound 83 traffic will be detoured at the North Avenue Exit (Exit 7A), and southbound traffic will be forced off at Cold Spring Lane (Exit 9A)

The expressway is scheduled to reopen by 5:00 a.m. on Monday, August 18.

The following ramp entrances will also be closed:



Falls Road ramp to southbound I-83

29th Street ramps to both directions of I-83

Cold Spring Lane ramp to southbound I-83

North Avenue ramp to northbound I-83

Department of Public Works contractors will conduct a geophysical survey under the expressway to examine the conditions of rock, soil, and other subsurface materials.

Workers will also be removing overhanging trees along the northbound side of the expressway.

DOT says plan ahead, expect delays, and check traffic apps for alternate routes.