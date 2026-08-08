Over 400 guns collected at Archdiocese of Baltimore gun buyback event

BALTIMORE — 431 guns were collected from the Archdioceses of Baltimore's fourth annual gun buyback and peacebuilding fair on Saturday.

From the Westside Shopping Center, police collected 108 revolvers, 124 semi- and fully-automatic weapons and 199 rifles and shotguns.

This also includes stolen weapons.

Since 2023, the Archdiocesan events have yielded 1,487 weapons through a partnership with the Baltimore Police Department.

“Removing weapons from homes can save lives in fragile and volatile situations,” Rev. Michael Murphy, pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish said. “It can also save the lives of those who might otherwise use a weapon to harm themselves and prevent firearms from being stolen and used in criminal acts.

Money for the event was raised from Catholic parishes and individual donors with excess funds providing direct support for the families of homicide victims and victims of violence.