O's players head back to the classroom to help teachers get ready for the new school year

BALTIMORE — Pitchers and at least one catcher today to Harlem Park Elementary Middle School to help teachers get their classrooms ready for the new school year.

Courtesy: Baltimore Orioles

Pitchers Keegan Akin, Kyle Braddish, Dean Kremer, and bullpen catcher Ben Carhart came with arms full of supplies for teachers at Harlem Park Elementary Middle.

They were, of course, joined by the Bird.

Courtesy: Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles work with the school throughout the year, and have since April of 2024, when they launched the Orioles Adopt-A-School program.

Courtesy: Baltimore Orioles

Along with the players, their families joined, and members of the Orange and Black Gives Back team. These are Orioles employees who take part in the volunteer program.

Courtesy: Baltimore Orioles

Monday is the first day of school in Baltimore City, and Orioles volunteers will be back at the school on Monday to celebrate the first day with the Oriole Bird and a live DJ.

