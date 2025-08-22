Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

O's players head back to the classroom to help teachers get ready for the new school year

Harlem Park O's 2
Courtesy: Baltimore Orioles
Harlem Park O's 2
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Pitchers and at least one catcher today to Harlem Park Elementary Middle School to help teachers get their classrooms ready for the new school year.

Harlem Park O's 1

Pitchers Keegan Akin, Kyle Braddish, Dean Kremer, and bullpen catcher Ben Carhart came with arms full of supplies for teachers at Harlem Park Elementary Middle.

They were, of course, joined by the Bird.

Harlem Park O's 4

The Orioles work with the school throughout the year, and have since April of 2024, when they launched the Orioles Adopt-A-School program.

Harlem Park Os 3

Along with the players, their families joined, and members of the Orange and Black Gives Back team. These are Orioles employees who take part in the volunteer program.

Harlem Park O's 5

Monday is the first day of school in Baltimore City, and Orioles volunteers will be back at the school on Monday to celebrate the first day with the Oriole Bird and a live DJ.

Check out the O's at other Harlem Park Elementary Middle School events

Shoe giveaway at Harlem Park
Orioles, Harlem Park celebrate one-year anniversary of partnership

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR