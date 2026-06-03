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Orioles fans can enjoy free treats during snowball truck tour across Baltimore

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WMAR
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Posted

BALTIMORE — Orioles fans are in a for a sweet treat!

In celebration of their City Connect 2.0 rollout, the Orioles announced the club will host a City Connect Snowball Truck Tour taking place across Baltimore on June 6-7.

The truck will make eight stops at community events, pop-up visits and festivals across the city, offering free snowballs to fans.

Fans will also have the chance to purchase team merchandise at select stops.

A full list of stops can be found below.

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For more information, click here.

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