Orioles fans can enjoy free treats during snowball truck tour across Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Orioles fans are in a for a sweet treat!
In celebration of their City Connect 2.0 rollout, the Orioles announced the club will host a City Connect Snowball Truck Tour taking place across Baltimore on June 6-7.
The truck will make eight stops at community events, pop-up visits and festivals across the city, offering free snowballs to fans.
Fans will also have the chance to purchase team merchandise at select stops.
A full list of stops can be found below.
For more information, click here.