Opera returns to Baltimore's Lyric Theatre after 17-year absence

BALTIMORE — After nearly two decades away from its historic stage, opera is making a triumphant return to Baltimore's Lyric Theatre. The venue is welcoming the Washington National Opera back for the first time in 17 years, bringing the house back to the way it was originally meant to sound.

The Lyric, originally called the Music Hall when it opened in 1894, was known as the Lyric Opera House from 1909 until 2010. The theatre was literally constructed for opera performances in its earliest days.

"It started with opera back in its earliest days so this room was literally constructed for opera itself," said Thomas Bailey, CEO and general manager of The Lyric Baltimore.

Over the years, The Lyric expanded its genre of performances to include comedy shows and concerts, but now opera is returning to center stage. This change comes shortly after the Washington National Opera decided to separate from the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

In its 70th year, the Washington National Opera's May productions will feature Bernstein's West Side Story. The venue change is providing more opportunities for theaters in Maryland.

"I am aware that there are more shows or opportunities or arts programs that are available that would have played in the DC area and were just excited to be another option for the presentation of them I think there are other theaters as well that might be candidates but any chance we have any opportunities we have were going to take it," Bailey said.

Bailey said he is excited to once again use the space for its original intended purpose. The return of opera brings unique requirements that differ from other performances.

"You know if you have a rock band come in or if you have a ballet or something its a little bit different you don't have the same size, not only do we have all of the actors in the play but also I think its 55 or 60 pieces of the orchestra," Bailey said.

The theatre is even reopening the orchestra pit right in front of the stage to accommodate the full production.

"Ive seen a lot of productions done, opera too, with the just the what I think is going to be the spectacular musical accompaniment of the Washington National Opera Orchestra (WNOO) conducted by Marin Alsop is going to be great," Bailey said.

With the orchestra making a return and The Lyric expanding its horizons to other types of performances, Bailey is optimistic about the venue's future.

"To get maybe from 80 to 120 or 130 shows a year I think would really be a big game changer for us and give us the opportunity to see more of the people of Baltimore everyday," Bailey said.

Tickets for the program go on sale February 20th. The West Side Story performance will run May 8 through May 10.

