One unidentified male dead, 18-year-old hospitalized after shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A double shooting leaves one unidentified male dead and one hospitalized, per authorities.

Baltimore police arrived to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street around 4:20 pm.

There they would find an unidentified male and an 18-year-old man who had been shot.

Police say they both were taken to a local hospital. The unidentified male was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures.

The 18-year-old man is in stable condition.

Homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.