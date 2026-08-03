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One unidentified male dead, 18-year-old hospitalized after shooting in West Baltimore

Baltimore police
WMAR
Baltimore police
Baltimore police
Posted

BALTIMORE — A double shooting leaves one unidentified male dead and one hospitalized, per authorities.

Baltimore police arrived to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street around 4:20 pm.

There they would find an unidentified male and an 18-year-old man who had been shot.

Police say they both were taken to a local hospital. The unidentified male was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures.

The 18-year-old man is in stable condition.

Homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

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