Five-year-old girl among six wounded in North Baltimore mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating following a mass shooting in North Baltimore Saturday night.

Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Spaulding and Queensbury Avenues and officers received a call for the shooting at 8:46 p.m.

Per Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, a group of people were sitting outside eating crabs when an unknown suspect opened fire.

Six people, four men, a woman and a five-year-old girl, were injured in the shooting.

Commissioner Worley said the child was shot in the hand and was not seriously wounded, however, one of the male victims is in critical condition. The status of the other victims is unknown at this time.

While stating that a motive for the shooting is not yet clear, Commissioner Worley said that police do not believe the incident was a drive-by due to the numerous shell casings on the ground.

The ages of the adult victims ranged from 23-52.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

UPDATE from @BaltimorePolice tonight:



6 victims

Youngest 5 y/o girl, shot in the hand

Other victims ages range from 23-52



One male in critical, currently in surgery



Not believed to be a drive by, due to the numerous casings at the scene



No suspects/ clear motive https://t.co/qEiiWSMV9j — Blair Sabol TV (@BlairSabolTV) August 10, 2025

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*