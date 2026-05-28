One occupant unaccounted for, firefighter injured after three-alarm fire rips through East Baltimore rowhomes

BALTIMORE — Firefighters battled a three-alarm rowhouse fire in East Baltimore that has now been contained.

A spokesperson with Baltimore City Fire told WMAR-2 News the call came in at 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dwelling fire in the 2200 block of Guilford Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported fire showing from a 2½-story middle-of-group rowhouse, with flames on the second and third floors.

According to Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace, there were reports of an occupant trapped inside one of the homes, which was later confirmed by fire crews at the scene.

Chief Wallace said firefighters made an attack on the fire to conduct a rescue, but they were driven back by "high heat and dangerous conditions" and a partial collapse in the back of the home.

According to Chief Wallace, the missing occupant remains unaccounted for. He added that a recovery operation will be conducted, but crews have to be methodical and careful since there was already a partial collapse at one of the homes.

Operations now have to be slow to avoid a secondary collapse.

The fire extended to adjacent homes, which prompted the call for a third alarm after fire was showing through the roofline at the back of the homes.

Three homes were impacted by the fire, and three other homes sustained smoke and water damage. There were also reports of a gas leak in the area.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and two civilians were examined for smoke inhalation-related symptoms.

Traffic restrictions are currently in place on Guilford Avenue and are expected to remain in place throughout rush hour.