One-Eyed Mike's in Fells Point will close after over twenty years at the end of April

BALTIMORLE — One-Eyed Mike's, the beloved Baltimore pub, is closing at the end of April.

This comes after being a part of the Fells Point community for over twenty years.

The tavern posted this caption on Instagram Monday:

One-Eyed Mike’s will be closing at the end of this month.



If you’ve been meaning to come in, now’s the time.



Come have dinner, grab a drink, bring friends, and help us make these last few weeks a busy and memorable sendoff.



We’d love to see you, hear a story, and fill the place up before the final night.



Thank you for being part of it. One-Eyed Mike's

It goes without saying this is another gut check for Fells Point.

Just last month another historical landmark, the building which housed Bertha's Mussels until October 2023, was condemned.