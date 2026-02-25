On the court: CIAA hoops. Off the court: Scholarships for high schoolers

BALTIMORE — More than 3,500 Baltimore-area high school students attended the CIAA Education Day and Career Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center Wednesday, and some walked away with college admissions offers and scholarships in-hand.

The event, held on day two of the CIAA Tournament, gave sophomores, juniors and seniors from Baltimore City and County a free opportunity to meet with college admissions representatives and explore career paths.

Raukell Robinson, director of the CIAA Education Day and Career Expo, said 40 students received $500 scholarships at the event. Robinson described the expo as a safe space for high schoolers to talk about college or a career.

"I think that's why I love this event, right? Sometimes you need to be able to see a thing before you can really walk and run. And they come to this event and they're like, 'Oh I'm just going to pick up some information' and by the time they leave they're like, 'I got admitted to four schools,'" Robinson said.

Among the schools represented was Livingstone College, based in Salisbury, North Carolina. Dr. Anthony Davis, president of Livingstone College, made the trip to Baltimore 400 miles away northeast, and said he did not come empty handed.

"I came as the president because I offer presidential scholarships. I believe young people who have excelled in the classroom, sometimes just need an opportunity. Not a handout but a hand up. And so, with the presidential scholarship, it covers room, board, tuition and fees," Davis said.

Two Livingstone women's players, Breasia Coit and Maya Gray, hail from Baltimore.

"Our theme this year is 'Come back to Baltimore, come home to Baltimore.' And I think it helps now the community here knows what CIAA stands for. That we do have 12 amazing institutions and you can find your fit at one of them," Robinson said.

Over the years, 30,000 Baltimore students have come to the Education Day and Career Expo, sparking key conversations about the future.

On the surface, the tournament is about basketball, but for high schoolers in the area, it's a unique opportunity to trade a transcript for an admission letter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.