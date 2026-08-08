Nuestras Raices Casa de la Cultura marks 4th anniversary with art exhibit celebrating Latino heritage

BALTIMORE — Nuestras Raices Casa de la Cultura celebrated its fourth anniversary Friday night with a special art exhibit honoring Latino culture and Hispanic heritage in Baltimore.

The organization has worked to ensure that Latino culture and Hispanic heritage are not only preserved but also celebrated as an essential part of Baltimore's story.

The anniversary celebration featured an art exhibit showcasing work by artists originating from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Nuestras Raices Casa de la Cultura marks fourth anniversary with art exhibit celebrating Latino heritage in Baltimore Latino art exhibit marks Nuestras Raices Casa de la Cultura anniversary

"All of them are new artists, but as you can see, they have some amazing talent and some amazing artwork, and for them to be able to have the gallery at Casa La Cultura during Casa La Cultura's 40th anniversary celebration is really a very important piece for them. It inspired them to really because they feel very powerful and very, very honored to be able to be here," Angelo Solera said.

All five artists came through a program at the Helping Up Mission Baltimore, a spiritually-based program helping men experiencing homelessness and mental health struggles.

For bios on how these artists developed their work, look for the gallery on our social media platforms.

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