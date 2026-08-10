BALTIMORE — Four people are hospitalized following a Monday morning fire in West Baltimore.

Flames broke out in the back of a two-story row-home along the 2800 block of W. North Avenue.

Initial reports indicated multiple people trapped.

4 people hospitalized, 4 cats rescued following Baltimore house fire North Avenue fire leaves four hospitalized in West Baltimore

Responding crew members located five individuals, four of whom were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also rescued four cats from the burning home.

The cause remains under investigation.