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North Avenue fire leaves four hospitalized in West Baltimore

W. North Ave Fire
Erick Ferris, WMAR
A fire broke out at a home along the 2800 block of W. North Ave in West Baltimore on Monday, August 10, 2026, leaving four people hospitalized.
W. North Ave Fire
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BALTIMORE — Four people are hospitalized following a Monday morning fire in West Baltimore.

Flames broke out in the back of a two-story row-home along the 2800 block of W. North Avenue.

Initial reports indicated multiple people trapped.

 

4 people hospitalized, 4 cats rescued following Baltimore house fire

North Avenue fire leaves four hospitalized in West Baltimore

 

Responding crew members located five individuals, four of whom were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also rescued four cats from the burning home.

The cause remains under investigation.

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