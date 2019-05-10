BALTIMORE, Md. — No Shoot Zone and members of the community are teaming up to collect donations for the one-year-old and 2-year-old that were shot in Southwest Baltimore on May 3.

They are rallying to ask for the community's help with diapers, clothes, cards, balloons, toys or monetary donations to assist in the recovery of the children shot.

According to the No Shoot Zone's Facebook page, 2-year-old Chase is in ICU and has a feeding tube after a gunshot wound to his stomach and the one-year-old is also in the hospital after he was shot in the legs.

RELATED: Five shot including woman and two toddlers in Southwest Baltimore

The organization is holding a press conference on Friday evening in an effort to bring residents together after the recent violent spree in the city.

ALSO READ: Family credits Baltimore officers for saving 2-year-old shooting victim's life

If you would like to donate, the drop off location is on the corner of Monroe and Ramsey Street starting at 5 p.m. on Friday May 10. Here are the list of items needed below:



Size 2T in clothes

Size 7C in shoes

Diapers size 3

Pull ups size 4-5

Toddler socks, pants, and shirts

You can also donate toys, cards or gift cards. All funds donated will go towards the family for the purchase of items needed to support the children.