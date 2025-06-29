No more student cell phone use in Baltimore City Schools next year

BALTIMORE — Maryland schools recently began cracking down on student cell phone use in class.

First it was Anne Arundel County Public Schools, who changed their cell phone policy last August.

Howard County Public Schools followed suit in February.

Now it's Baltimore City's turn.

"Under the policy, students may bring devices to school, but they must be powered off, away, and secured during the school day," the school system said last week in a release. "These and other changes will take effect on the first day of school, so please be prepared."

The City decided on new guidelines after conducting a pilot review at 25 schools this past year.

"A significant amount of research has demonstrated the positive impacts of limiting or forbidding the use of cell phones and personal electronic devices by students in classrooms and other school spaces," the school system previously stated.

Here are some of the positive impacts City school officials say they found with less phone usage in classrooms.



Reduced distractions and disruptions to learning

Increased student engagement during class

Improved student focus

More efficient use of instructional time

More positive school climates

More opportunities to develop and practice social skills

Fewer disciplinary problems and conflicts between students

Reduced usage of social media

As for the rest of the Maryland, the State Department of Education leaves phone policies up to each individual district.