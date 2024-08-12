AACO changing cell phone guidelines for students, focusing on education

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — This school year, there will be some changes in the classroom for Anne Arundel County Public Schools' students.

Students will be able to use their cell phones less during the school day in the coming year, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said.

This move is intended to "focus on instruction, remove distractions and improve mental health," Bedell added.

The guidelines differentiate acceptable use by student levels:



Elementary and middle school students must have their phones off or on silent mode and out of sight throughout the school day, including at lunch and in hallways during transitions between classes.

High school students may use their phones during lunch but must have them off or on silent mode and out of sight at all other times, including in hallways during transitions between classes.



Students who use cell phones outside of the guidelines will first receive a warning, then the phone will be confiscated. Confiscated will need to be picked up by a parent or guardian.

The new guidelines will be reinforced for students by teachers at the outset of the school year.