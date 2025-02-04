Man injured in courthouse shooting succumbs to injuries, officials say

BALTIMORE — The Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that the man who was shot by a bailiff inside of Baltimore City District Courthouse while presenting a weapon succumbed to his injuries.

It all began January 31, when a man entered the Baltimore City Eastside District Court around 8:40 am.

That man, identified as 35-year-old Garry Wright, pulled a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at his head.

The bailiff, who was working security at the public entrance, drew his gun and pointed it at Wright.

During the interaction, both the bailiff and Wright fired their weapons.

Authorities say the bailiff, identified as Gary Brown, shot the Wright twice in his lower extremities.

Brown is a 1-year veteran of the District Court and a retired police officer.

Officials say Wright died on February 1.

The shooting still remains under investigation.