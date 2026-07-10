BALTIMORE CITY, Md. — Healthy food is more accessible in South Baltimore.

Community leaders, neighborhood partners and residents came out to see Super Fresh Supermarket officially open it's doors Friday in Pigtown.

The store, located at 1205 W. Pratt Street, aims to bring good quality and affordable groceries to the community.

New Super Fresh supermarket location opens in South Baltimore New Super Fresh supermarket location opens in South Baltimore

Owner James Lee said that one of his companies top priorities is community engagement.

"Our approach has never been complicated. Bring in fresh product, keep the store clean, safe, and make a real difference in the neighborhood we're part of," Lee said.

The 40,000 square foot grocery store is part of a national chain with locations in New Jersey and New York City.

City officials said the location has seen a number of failed grocery stores in the past and they are excited for Super Fresh to successfully take over.

"This neighborhood deserves better then it's been getting, fair prices, fresh food, and a store that treats you like neighbors, not like customers to squeeze," Lee said.

