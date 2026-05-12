New speed cameras coming to some Baltimore City School zones

BALTIMORE — Next week, new speed cameras will be activated at several Baltimore City schools to increase traffic safety.

Speed cameras will activate on or about Wednesday, May 20, at the following locations:



2200-2800 blocks of Orleans Street – Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School

100-300 blocks of N. Hilton Avenue – Green Street Academy

5700 block of N. Charles Street – Redeemer Paris Day School

300 block E. 29th Street – Barclay Elementary School

School-zone speed cameras in the city operate Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., year-round.

The system uses portable and fixed cameras to clock speeding drivers in school zones.

Fines for speed‑camera violations are determined by how many miles per hour a driver exceeds the speed limit, and do not result in license points:

12 to 15 mph over the posted speed limit – $40 fine

16 to 19 mph over the posted speed limit – $70 fine

20 to 29 mph over the posted speed limit – $120 fine

30 to 39 mph over the posted speed limit – $230 fine

40+ mph over the posted speed limit – $425 fine

Baltimore is also installing a new commercial-vehicle height-monitoring system in the 300 block of Gittings Avenue. It will activate on or around May 20, and those cameras operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.