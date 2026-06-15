New owners purchase independent Baltimore venue The 8x10 

BALTIMORE CITY, Md. — The 8x10 is getting a new owner.

The 43-year-old concert venue has been acquired by Rising Sun Presents, a Philadelphia-based live music production company, in partnership with acclaimed musician Cris Jacobs and building owner Dave Rather.

The company was founded in 2022 and is the team behind the Ardmore Music Hall, a 600-capacity independent venue in the Philadelphia suburbs.

The former owners, Abigail Janssens and Brian Shupe are excited to have found new owners that will continue their mission after their 21-year tenure at the venue.

RSP Managing Partner Chris Perella and lifelong Orioles fan said that this expansion is close to his heart and he is excited for the opportunity to bring his team to Charm City.

“We’ll focus on continuing the legacy that Abigail and Brian have fostered for the last two-plus decades, while adding the fine details and fan-focused touches that have become signature features of the RSP live music experience,” Perella said.

The venue has hosted musical artists such as Billy Joel, Phish, Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many more since 1983.

Jacobs said that the 8x10 means a great deal to him and his career.

"The 8X10 has helped shape who I am as a person and an artist. It’s been that sacred space for creating music and building lifelong communities in Baltimore for decades. I honor the opportunity to help preserve and continue its legacy with the Rising Sun Presents team, who are truly some of the most righteous folks in the business," Jacobs said.

Before opening, the 8x10 will undergo building upgrades and operational improvements such as changes to the food and beverages menu, signage and their membership program.

The venue will close for the summer and plans are underway for an October 2026 grand reopening.