New healing facility for families coming near Johns Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE — A new healing space for families with hospitalized children is coming to Baltimore, just steps from the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

The Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation announced plans for a 43,000-square-foot facility on North Wolfe Street, just two blocks from the hospital. The project marks the organization's largest capital investment since its founding more than 40 years ago.

"We're really excited about our growth and some of the things going on with believe in tomorrow and the future of believe in tomorrow and our mission," said Brian Morrison, founder of Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation.

The new Children's House will accommodate up to 20 families at a time, providing overnight housing for families whose children are receiving medical treatment. Believe in Tomorrow has served over a million families nationwide since 1982 and has operated near Johns Hopkins since 1992.

"We're building actually one of the most unique pediatric hospital residential facilities that's ever been designed in the United States and we're really excited about that," Morrison said.

The facility will feature private family suites, therapeutic and sensory-friendly spaces, and design elements specifically created to reduce stress. The concept blends hospitality, healing, and home environments to support families during difficult times.

"When these families arrive they have fear in their heart you can see it in their eyes when they arrive at our door you know we want to take that fear and soothe that and give them a place that they really feel like they can handle the journey that their child is on and have a support system behind them and that's what we're really building is their support system," Morrison said.

The foundation is currently working with contractors and other partners to finalize plans for the project. Morrison emphasized that community support is needed to complete the building.

Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2026, with the Children's House expected to open two years later in 2028.

