BALTIMORE — Neighbors were helping neighbors in Baltimore on Monday as snow blanketed the city.

WATCH: Neighbors help neighbors with snow cleanup in Baltimore Neighbors help neighbors with snow cleanup in Baltimore

Shoveling that much snow is a grueling task that many people can't do on their own.

Neighbors like Peter Groton in Upper Fells Point stepped up to help free of charge.

"I've been going around to a couple different spots because I was reached out to by Bobby, my neighbor, who organized a list of mashing up shovelers to people who need shoveling, so I was able to help out a few neighbors with their sidewalks and paths to their cars, as well as my own house," Groton said.

His neighbor, Bobby Lapin, told WMAR 2 News that they had about 100 volunteers and 80 service requests.

Groton said clearing the sidewalks is just the beginning of the work.

"I think the cars are going to probably be the hardest part; they seem pretty snowed in."

Gordon Cessford in Fells Point is used to snow, being from Scotland.

He was prepared for the cleanup process.

"Waterfront partnership cleared the sidewalks, pavements as I call them, and so we're just clearing the stuff in between each person's door," Cessford told us.

As snow cleanup continues, Cessford has advice for people heading out with their own shovels.

"For the younger ones, look after the old folk like me. For everyone else, just get out and get it done early cause there's ice forming underneath, and that makes it even more difficult to do."

The city's parking authority has extended free parking in city-owned parking garages through Tuesday until 7 p.m.

The list of garages includes:



Baltimore Street Garage

Fleet & Eden Garage

Franklin Street Garage

Penn Station Garage

St. Paul Street Garage

West Street Garage, Caroline Street Garage, and Little Italy Garage are full at the time of publication.