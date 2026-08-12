Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

NC man charged after allegedly assaulting, urinating on Morgan Wallen concertgoers at M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium
File
M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.
M&T Bank Stadium
Posted

BALTIMORE — A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with an assault at M&T Bank Stadium during the Morgan Wallen concert in July.

Police say Jayson Reed, 33, is charged with four counts of second-degree assault, public urination, and other related offenses.

On Saturday, July 18, Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) police officers supported Baltimore City Police at the concert following reports of a fight in progress at the stadium.

At the scene, security personnel identified multiple people involved in the altercation, with officers subsequently separating those involved.

Officers identified a male suspect, later determined to be Reed, and escorted him from the stadium.

After providing his name and a report number to the victims, MDTA police officers learned that Reed had allegedly urinated on concertgoers.

MDTA police then obtained an arrest warrant for Reed, who is currently being held in North Carolina pending extradition to Maryland.

MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR