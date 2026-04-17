National Aquarium successfully rehabilitates 29 sea turtles

BALTIMORE — Turtle-y awesome!

The National Aquarium announced it has successfully rehabilitated 29 cold-stunned sea turtles that arrived at the Aquarium in December.

Cold stun is similar to hypothermia. Habitat loss and wider swings in water temperature force turtles to swim farther for a livable environment, making it harder for them to reach safe waters when temperatures drop.

The turtles, released on April 14, represent the majority of this year's intake of 40 turtles — one passed upon arrival; 10 are still receiving care.

This batch of turtles was named after Baltimore neighborhoods thanks to a public contest in November.

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Some of the turtles included in the release include Hampden, Canton, Federal Hill, Curtis Bay, Riverside and Locust Point.

Now that turtle rescue season is over, the Aquarium turns its attention to seal season.

The first seal rescued this season came into Aquarium care on February 16. Two additional grey seal pups, Boom and Barge, are also now receiving treatment at the Animal Care and Rescue Center.

To be cleared for release, each seal must reach a healthy weight of around 25 kilograms and fully recover from any injuries or infections.