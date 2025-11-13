Shell yeah! National Aquarium seeks Baltimore neighborhood names for rescued sea turtles

BALTIMORE — Help the National Aquarium team come up with turtle-y awesome names for rescued sea turtles.

You can't go rogue and pick just any name, though. The team at the aquarium wants to pay homage to Baltimore's many neighborhoods, and you can nominate your favorite now.

Share what you love about your neighborhood and why a turtle deserves to be named after it.

The aquarium is expecting several dozen rescued cold-stunned sea turtles from New England in the coming weeks, and each one needs a charming name.

You have until December 1 to nominate your favorite neighborhood. The names will be revealed when all the season's turtles are triaged.

This naming theme kicked off earlier this year during seal rescue season.

Names that have already been used, and won't be repeated, are Evergreen, Remington, Arcadia, Waverly, Woodberry, Guilford and Montebello.