Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Shell yeah! National Aquarium seeks Baltimore neighborhood names for rescued sea turtles

20250415AnimalRescue_TurtleRelease-4186.jpg
Na
The National Aquarium's Animal Rescue team, North Carolina State Park staff, and volunteers release rehabilitated sea turtles at Fort Fisher State Recreation Area in Kure Beach, North Carolina. | April 15, 2025
20250415AnimalRescue_TurtleRelease-4186.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Help the National Aquarium team come up with turtle-y awesome names for rescued sea turtles.

You can't go rogue and pick just any name, though. The team at the aquarium wants to pay homage to Baltimore's many neighborhoods, and you can nominate your favorite now.

Share what you love about your neighborhood and why a turtle deserves to be named after it.

The aquarium is expecting several dozen rescued cold-stunned sea turtles from New England in the coming weeks, and each one needs a charming name.

You have until December 1 to nominate your favorite neighborhood. The names will be revealed when all the season's turtles are triaged.

This naming theme kicked off earlier this year during seal rescue season.

Names that have already been used, and won't be repeated, are Evergreen, Remington, Arcadia, Waverly, Woodberry, Guilford and Montebello.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR