Muslim leaders gather in Baltimore to demand federal response after deadly attack on San Diego Islamic center

It's a national tragedy with little response so far from the White House.

Muslim leaders in Baltimore demand response to San Diego attack Muslim leaders in Baltimore demand response to San Diego attack

Religious leaders in Baltimore say that needs to change.

Today Muslim leaders from across the country are in Baltimore for an annual conference.

It comes one week after a deadly attack on the Islamic center of San Diego.

Three people were killed after two teenagers opened fire.

The FBI is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

At a news conference this morning, religious leaders say they want four things:

One—for the Department of Justice to open a hate crime investigation on the attack.

Two—for the Department of Homeland Security to expand its security grant program so mosques ... Islamic schools and Muslim community centers can pay for security.

Three— for elected officials who have used anti-Muslim rhetoric are to be reprimanded

for their words.

And four—for President Trump to issue a condemnation of the attack.

So far, President Trump called the attack a terrible situation ... But has not commented further.