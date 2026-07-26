Multi-vehicle collision leaves woman dead, another seriously injured in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway in Northwest Baltimore after a multi-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Wabash Avenue, where they found two vehicles that had sustained significant damage.

Police say a 45-year-old woman died at the scene.

The other occupant, who police have not identified, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and has been assumed by the Crash Team, according to authorities.