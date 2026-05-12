MS-13 gang member sentenced for role in murder of minor in Frederick

BALTIMORE — Another sentence has been handed down to a Baltimore based member of the Central American gang known as MS-13.

26-year-old Jose Ramos Lopez, who was living in Frederick illegally, was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for his role in the murder of a minor.

On February 24, 2023, MS-13 gang members gathered outside an apartment complex. Officials say they lured the victim to a wooded area to smoke marijuana with them.

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While in the area, gang members allegedly stabbed the victim with knives and slashed him with a machete until he died, court records say.

Following the murder, Lopez came to assist with the clean up, including disposing of weapons and clothing.

The victim's body was dismembered and buried in two clandestine graves.

Law enforcement later found the area where the victim was killed and recovered portions of the victim's body.