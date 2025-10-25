Mr. Monopoly visits Baltimore to unveil custom city edition of iconic board game

BALTIMORE — The wait is over, the newest edition to Top Trumps USA city edition of Monopoly is here. And it’s features the Charm City! Sites across the city have secured spots on the Baltimore edition of the classic board game, with local landmarks, businesses and organizations now part of the iconic property-trading experience.

Mr. Monopoly donned his top hat to show Baltimore some love at the reveal party hosted at Power Plant Live. Game Manager Tim Barney delivered a game true to the city's Chesapeake identity.

"We talked about blue crab more than any other city, that's for sure," Barney said.

Baltimore charm immortalized in it’s own edition of Monopoly Baltimore charm immortalized in it’s own edition of Monopoly

Representatives from every player on the board received a card showing their place on the game during the celebration.

"All of the different businesses, organizations, landmarks, everything that the Baltimore folk have said that they want to see in the game we have selected and put into this Monopoly to make it totally custom for this community," Barney said.

But really the community has been part of the game since its beginning. The B&O Railroad, a cornerstone of the city's history, maintains its iconic presence.

"If you're in Baltimore, the birthplace of the American railroad, how could you not have the B&O. We are the iconic piece," said Kris Hoellen, Executive Director of the B&O Railroad Museum.

Hoellen is thrilled that the city's unique history is represented in the game.

"Getting into people's homes, having them play the game, they learn about us. While we know we're the first railroad in the country, most people know us because we're on the Monopoly board," Hoellen said.

Organizations like the National Federation of the Blind and local businesses like Ms. Shirley's have all found their place in the Baltimore Community Chest. The Maryland Zoo chose to represent their black-footed penguins in their game space.

"The habitat they live in just celebrated an anniversary last year and we're actually about to turn 150 as a zoo in 2026. So this just seemed like a really iconic animal that's special to our zoo and special to Baltimore," said Mike Evitts from the Maryland Zoo.

Christopher Fletcher who grew up in East Baltimore, represented the Water Taxi and summed up what makes the city perfect for its own Monopoly game.

“Personally, I feel like I could have woken up every day and walked down the same street and met new people. It's almost like a new beginning every day in Baltimore," Fletcher said.

The game captures Baltimore's unique spirit and community pride, according to organizers.

"We come here, we found a really unique spirit, a lot of great energy, people with a lot of pride and it made it for a really great game," Barmey said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.