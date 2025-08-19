Mount Vernon Marketplace to close at the end of the month

BALTIMORE — After almost a decade in business, Mount Vernon Marketplace will close at the end of the month.

Dominic Wiker, Vice President & Director of Development of Washington Place Equities, who owns the property, confirmed the closure in an email to WMAR and said there is no solid plan for the space right now.

Mount Vernon Marketplace also made an announcement about it on Instagram.

The post said they'd faced challenges in the face of COVID, "including changes in work schedules, a dramatic loss of daytime foot traffic, and increased operating costs."

The post goes on to say they "were unable to recover to economically sustainable pre-pandemic levels."

The historic property at 520 Park Avenue was revitalized, and on October 14, 2015, the transformed "foodie destination" officially opened for business.

Right now, it's home to 12 vendors, including Cholitas Tacos and Taps Fill Station. It had space for up to 18 vendors.

In August of 2023, the market was mentioned as one of the 10 best food halls in the country, in the USA Today Reader's Choice Awards.

The building that houses the market was the site of Hochschild Kohn & Co., Baltimore’s largest department store for most of the 20th century, according to the market's website. That was founded in 1897.

In 1942, the Hochschild Kohn & Co. brand expanded and developed a brand-new warehouse at 520 Park Avenue.

