BALTIMORE — A Maryland mother is urging boaters to stay sober on the water as the state heads into its busiest boating stretch of the year.

More than 4 years ago, Marie Barton lost her son Nick in a boating crash. He died when the boat he was on struck a piling. The captain of the vessel was boating under the influence.

"Nick was the only one that got killed. Um, the driver of the boat was charged with BUI, um, actually negligent manslaughter," Barton said.

Mother of son killed in boat crash advocates for sober boating Mother of son killed in boat crash advocates for sober boating

Now, Marie and her husband Ed advocate for boater safety and stricter boating laws.

"We took that tragedy and turned it into something positive to honor Nick's legacy honor Nick. We worked with Senator Gile's office and we came up with Nick's law, which is stricter BUI laws for negligent manslaughter," Barton said.

One of the main components of their advocacy is a database for the Department of Natural Resources to track who has been caught boating under the influence. It helps identify whether someone captaining a boat should be on the water.

Department of Natural Resources Captain Ben Lillard said the system works similarly to a standard license check during a traffic stop.

"Just like when a state trooper or a county cop pulls you over and checks your license for to make sure it's valid and not suspended or revoked it's working the same way," Lillard said.

DNR is increasing patrols this July Fourth weekend, typically the deadliest boating weekend of the year.

"Alcohol and drug use behind the wheel of a boat is one of the leading factors for for fatal accidents in boating, and so we're going to be sending officers out and doing saturation patrols in areas that we've identified as having been prone to impaired boating in the past," Lillard said.

Barton has a message for anyone heading out on the water.

"Ultimately you are the captain of that vessel you're responsible for every life on board that boat, even if you are a passenger on that boat, know your limits any a tragedy can happen at any time. You have to be responsible, be responsible boaters. That's all we're asking, not only for yourself but for others that are out on that water," Barton said.

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