Most charges against Sen. Dalya Attar dismissed by federal judge

BALTIMORE, Md. — A federal judge has dismissed several of the charges against State Senator Dalya Attar.
The charges of extortion via interstate communications and violations of the Travel Act have been dropped in a court document filed Friday.
The judge granted a motion by Attar and her two co-defendants to dismiss these specific charges.PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Essentially, the judge reasoned that the alleged conduct would meet the common law definition of coercion but does not meet the legal definition of extortion.
The judge gave a similar reason for dismissing counts Five through Eight: "Thus, because the state statutes specified in the Travel Act counts do not proscribe the conduct alleged in the indictment, this Court must dismiss Counts Five–Eight."MORE: