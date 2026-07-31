Most charges against Sen. Dalya Attar dismissed by federal judge

BALTIMORE, Md. — A federal judge has dismissed several of the charges against State Senator Dalya Attar.

The charges of extortion via interstate communications and violations of the Travel Act have been dropped in a court document filed Friday.

The judge granted a motion by Attar and her two co-defendants to dismiss these specific charges.

Essentially, the judge reasoned that the alleged conduct would meet the common law definition of coercion but does not meet the legal definition of extortion.

The judge gave a similar reason for dismissing counts Five through Eight: "Thus, because the state statutes specified in the Travel Act counts do not proscribe the conduct alleged in the indictment, this Court must dismiss Counts Five–Eight."