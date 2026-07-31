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Most charges against Sen. Dalya Attar dismissed by federal judge

Sen. Dalya Attar
Maryland General Assembly
Sen. Dalya Attar
Posted

BALTIMORE, Md. — A federal judge has dismissed several of the charges against State Senator Dalya Attar.

The charges of extortion via interstate communications and violations of the Travel Act have been dropped in a court document filed Friday.

The judge granted a motion by Attar and her two co-defendants to dismiss these specific charges.

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Essentially, the judge reasoned that the alleged conduct would meet the common law definition of coercion but does not meet the legal definition of extortion.

The judge gave a similar reason for dismissing counts Five through Eight: "Thus, because the state statutes specified in the Travel Act counts do not proscribe the conduct alleged in the indictment, this Court must dismiss Counts Five–Eight."

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