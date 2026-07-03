Moped driver dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into brick wall

BALTIMORE — A man is dead after a crash involving a moped in Baltimore Thursday night.

Around 11:25 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 600 block of W. Franklin Street in reference to a crash involving a moped.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 20-year-old man with injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say an officer initiated a traffic stop involving two mopeds in the 100 block of N. Eutaw Street.

One of the drivers fled from officers while not being pursued. The other driver stopped.

The driver that fled the stop, later crashed into a brick wall in the 600 block of W. Franklin Street and was ejected from the moped, police say.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.